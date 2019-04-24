The status of a fire approximately seven kilometers northwest of Comstock Lake on Batuni Road has been changed from out of control to being held.

“There was some snow on site overnight and that’s quieted the fire down a bit,” said Cariboo Fire Centre Information Officer Jessica Mack.

“The fire size has remained at 76 hectares.”

33 personnel, three pieces of heavy equipment, and an aviation resource remain on site.

“Today they are just going to continue to work the perimeter of the fire and patrolling any spot fires that they identify,” Mack said.

“When we do change the status to being held it does mean that sufficient suppression action has taken place, and the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries.”

The cause of the fire discovered on Easter Sunday remains under investigation.

A fire South of Euchiniko River discovered the following day has no resources on site but a licensee that is handling on-site suppression activity. It is four hectares in size and five kilometers away from the fire on Batuni Road.