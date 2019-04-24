A very special honor was given to a member of the Cariboo Regional District.

Solid Waste Management Supervisor Tera Grady was given the Star in Knowledge award from Recycle BC.

Grady said she was happy to receive it but didn’t find out about it in the usual way.

“I was at a conference and I was presenting for Recycle BC on our network of depots that we operate across the region, but in the opening hour of the conference they announced that because Recycle BC was going to be turning five they had decided to mark the occasion by doing five awards for the five years.”

The Star awards are given to those who best exemplify Recycle BC’S values of innovation, trust, knowledge, service, and respect while providing outstanding contributions to Recycle BC’s success.

The Cariboo Regional District has been working with Recycle BC since 2014 and it’s been beneficial for both.

Grady said they were one of the first Regional District’s to partner with Recycle BC which is good for the Cariboo.

“The region has been fortunate enough that we have as many access points with Recycle BC as we do with our recycling depots as well as curbside recycling in 100 Mile House, 108 Mile, Williams Lake, and Quesnel.”

Grady’s award is a table light with a wood base made entirely of recycled chopsticks from local sushi restaurants.