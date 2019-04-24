Flooding seems unlikely this year in the Quesnel area.

Emergency Services Coordinator Sylvain Gauthier says the North Cariboo is in better shape this year than in the past couple of years…

“The snowpack level for the Upper Fraser and the Nechako basin is at normal so we are not above normal. So now the only aspect will be what the temperature is going to be. If we’re staying at this temperature, like a steady climb, then we don’t foresee too much of an issue this year.”

Gauthier says they are more concerned this year with fires…

“Yes, talking with the forestry service, the dry index is approximately three weeks ahead of last year, so it is very dry right now, and that’s a concern that everybody has with regard to forest fires for this coming summer. We need rain.”

Gauthier says in May it’s not too bad but starting in the beginning of June and mid-June, he says that is when we’re going to need a lot of rain.