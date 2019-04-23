The Conservation Officer Service is asking the public to be aware that bears are now coming out of hibernation in the South Cariboo.

Joel Kline, Conservation officer in 100 Mile House, says they have had several reports of bears coming out of their dens.

“Some have been in close proximity of 100 Mile House. “We’re just hoping to remind people that the bears are coming out and that they need to secure their attractants. Garbage, bird feeders, barbecues, anything that may attract a bear to come in and feed on them.”

More information on bear safety can be found on the conservation service website here.