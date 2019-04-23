Alexis Creek RCMP are seeking the public’s help after a suspicious fire destroyed a historic wood-frame building in the community on Good Friday (April 19).

Cst. Trevor Romanchych said RCMP responded to the fire at 2:30 am at the old Happy Eater Restaurant after a passerby called it in.

“The fire itself compromised Telus phone and communications lines causing loss of telephone service west of Alexis Creek including the Detachment here so it impacted all the way to Bella Coola,” he said.

“The phone lines were restored at roughly 5 p.m. that same day by Telus.”

Romanchych said because the community does not have a fire department of its own, there were efforts from local community members to protect the surrounding buildings with fire hoses.

“The rain that was coming down did help as well to protect from any collateral damage,” he said.

“We are treating the fire as suspicious and we’re hoping that anybody with any potential information can contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers.”