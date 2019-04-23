BC Wildfire Service continues to fight a wildfire west of Quesnel that has seen some growth since being discovered Sunday.

Cariboo Fire Centre fire information officer Erin Bull said the fire on Batuni Road approximately seven kilometers northwest of Comstock Lake was discovered due to a call in from a public report.

“The cause is still under investigation,” Bull said.

“However we have about 21 firefighters on site right now and more on route. We also have aviation support via helicopter and some pieces of heavy equipment that are attending to the fire.”

Bull said they did see some growth overnight, and that they are experiencing some dry and windy conditions.

“We are confident that we do have enough people on site but we’re sending additional people just for more support.”

The fire as of this morning (Tuesday, April 23) was estimated at 76 hectares.

Bull reminds people to report any wildfires by calling 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.