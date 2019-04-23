Emcon Services, the road maintenance contractor for Quesnel, is monitoring Marsh Road after some cracking appeared on it.

Operations Manager Bill Pattyson says it’s around the first corner, about 150 meters from the guardrail at the sharp corner.

For now the road remains open.

As for what they will do to mitigate the problem, he says they are waiting the arrival of a Geotechnical Engineer out of Prince George…

“They will evaluate the potential, if it’s going to slide more or if they figure it’s stabled out. They will look at the water issues up above to see if they can come to some mediation by ditching or culverts.”

Pattyson says he hopes that they will have some recommendations for him by the end of the day or noon tomorrow at the latest.

He says the concern is that the whole bank could slide down into the bottom and then you’ll be left with basically no road on March Drive.

If that happens motorists will have to go around on the Garner connector.