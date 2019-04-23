The Government of British Columbia has launched a Measles Immunization Catch-Up Program to ensure children in the Province are protected from measles.

As part of this Provincial Program, Interior Health is offering additional opportunities for children in the Interior to get caught up with the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine offers the best protection against measles.

Medical Health Officer for Interior Health, Dr. Mema, said they are looking at the records of all of the students in grades 1 to 12 who are not up to date with their MMR vaccine.

For this particular program, Dr. Mema said parents should have received a letter through the school saying the campaign is starting and explains how you will know whether or not your child needs to be vaccinated

“If you don’t hear from us that means your child is up to date and that you shouldn’t worry about this particular campaign, your child is immunized. If you get a package, then have a look at it, review it, and sign it, so that your kids can be immunized.”

Interior Health said those consent packages will be distributed to parents of students in grades one to twelve in the coming weeks and the school vaccine clinics are expected to run from early May to June.

There are currently no active confirmed cases of measles in Interior Health.