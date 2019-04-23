Sri Lankan attacks could have been prevented

A Sri Lankan security document clearly warned of attacks at churches in the country. In the letter the deputy inspector of police said intelligence showed a suicide attack was going to happen soon and to pay extra attention to the churches. Forty people have been arrested.

Second quake hits the Philippines

Another earthquake has rocked the Philippines today. It comes just one day after a 6.1 magnitude quake killed 15 people. There has been no report of injuries or damage so far today and rescue workers continue to search for survivors of yesterday’s tremblor.

More money, more debt for millennials

Millennials make more money but carry more debt than Generation X’ers and baby boomers. Stats Can studied the income, wealth and debt levels for Canadians in different generations in 2016, 1999 and 1984. Millennials take home almost 11-thousand dollars more than people in earlier generations.

New loonie causes controversy

A new loonie is being unveiled today meant to celebrate what the Royal Canadian Mint calls 50 years of progress for LGBTQ2 Canadians. The loonie commemorates when the federal government passed legislation that no longer criminalized homosexuality. But, advocates say the message behind the loonie is flawed by suggesting that equality has been achieved.