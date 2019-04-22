The Government of British Columbia announced today that under the BC Rural Dividend Program, they will be providing over nine hundred thousand dollars for 11 projects in the Cariboo region.

BC Rural Dividend funded projects to receive $100,000 include the Cariboo Regional District to expand low-mobility wilderness trails.

Canim Lake Indian Band to support Phase 2 of a land-based, closed-containment fish-farm development plan.

Xatsull First Nation to explore the potential for agriculture on Soda Creek Indian Reserve number 1 and Deep Creek Indian Reserve number 2.

In a release, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson said: “This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province and the people who live in them”. “Our government is getting results for people in every region, creating jobs and enhancing everyday services and amenities for families around the province.”

Other BC Rural Dividend funded Cariboo projects are:

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society is being awarded $52,015 to implement Phase 1 of its community directive and strategy plan. The project will complete the three objectives required to develop a plan for the future of the museum, including creating marketing materials, conducting an economic development review and cataloging the collection.

The Esk’etemc First Nation is being awarded $100,000 to conduct a detailed infrastructure design and complete cost estimates to support the development of a light-industrial business park on Johnny Sticks Indian Reserve #2.

The Lhtako Dene Nation is being awarded $100,000 to complete the designs, environmental, mitigation and topographical assessments, as well as cost estimates for a construction package to support the addition of a two-bay truck wash at the Lhtako Gas and Convenience store.

New Pathways to Gold Society is being awarded $54,550 for the Cariboo Wagon Road Restoration Project. The project will allow for community engagement, help develop final planning documents and restore sections of the Cariboo Wagon Road from Yale to Barkerville.

Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Development Ltd. Partnership is being awarded $100,000 for the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Biological Weed Control with Goats Enterprise. This project provides an environmentally sound alternative to pesticides.

Williams Lake Central Business Improvement Area Association is being awarded $89,360 to attract and retain business in the downtown area. The project includes a marketing campaign and new signs for arts, culture, parks and heritage sites in the community.

And Yunesit’in First Nation is being awarded $40,000 for a study to determine the feasibility of acquiring Deer Creek Ranch on the western shore of the Chilcotin River.

These grants help fund projects that support economic development and diversification in rural communities and can be up to $100,000 for a single applicant project, or up to $500,000 for partnership ones. d