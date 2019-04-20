The Cariboo Regional District isn’t seeing any widespread flooding throughout the Cariboo, but they would like to remind residents about the resources and responsibilities for flooding issues.

Emily Epp Communications Manager for the CRD explains some of the steps property owners can take now to be prepared later should flooding occur

“Make sure to asses the property and use sandbags or some of the resources that we’re able to provide for them, and if they have other questions about steps that they might be able to take they can always give us a call and ask questions. It’s important that residents take those action steps to help protect their property in case of flooding.”

The Cariboo Regional District does provide sand and sandbags for property owners as needed, as well as information about sandbag placement and how to prepare for emergencies.