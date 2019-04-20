It’s a simple but effective way to help keep your vehicle safe.

With April being Auto Crime Enforcement Month, police encourage vehicle owners to start adopting the “9 PM Routine”.

Each night by 9, you’re asked to routinely check your vehicle to make sure there’s nothing left in plain sight, remove all valuables and personal items and be sure to lock and secure it.

Police ask that you make a habit to do this by 9 each and every night and to report any suspicious activity to your local detachment.