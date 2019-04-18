The long Easter weekend brings with it lots of traveling and little ones hunting for eggs.

So what is mother nature bringing weather-wise?

Bobby Sekhon is a Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“The long weekend is going to start off a little bit wet with a chance of showers on Friday. As we get into the weekend things clear up and we should see fairly sunny skies Saturday and into Sunday. Monday the next system could arrive with just a chance of showers for the Williams Lake and Quesnel area.”

When asked what the temperatures will be like over the long weekend, Sekhon said tomorrow’s high should reach 10, the coolest of the three days, Saturday’s high 12 and Sunday warming up to 16.

For the week ahead, Sekhon had this to say

“This spring pattern continues with a chance of showers on Monday and then Tuesday it’s looking drier and sunnier however in the spring we often go into this cycle of some dry sunny days then some showers, and then some dry sunny days and some showers again.”

We asked if it’s been a typical April when it comes to precipitation in the Cariboo and Sekhon said it’s been fairly dry so far for Quesnel and on average for Williams Lake.