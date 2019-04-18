According to the BC Northern real Estate Board, 100 Mile House had the least affordable housing in northern BC last year.

Those figures take into account the income required for home ownership and covering such things as mortgage, maintenance costs and taxes. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, however. Dave Jurek, a realtor with Remax in 100 Mile House says “I think the big part that plays a factor is our income is fairly low here, not necessarily the housing is so high.” He also believes another factor is that property is being purchased by people from the lower mainland and do not make their income here, which also changes the numbers.

Jurek says the market has cooled slightly as the new market rules come into effect in the lower mainland, but he expects a good year in the real estate market locally. Williams Lake and Quesnel also show an increase in housing affordability indicators, but the numbers tend to decrease further north.