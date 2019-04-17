A seven-month-old puppy needs help with medical costs after having her leg amputated.

Dixie came to the South Peace SPCA as a stray and was transferred to Quesnel to receive veterinary care.

She continues to fight a severe infection after her right hind leg and paw were injured after its believed she got caught in a foot trap or snare.

“The wound was infected and the tissue was necrotic,” said SPCA Quesnel & District branch manager Colby O’Flynn.

“After 10 days of vet care trying to fight the infection and save the leg, an emergency decision was made to amputate in order to save Dixie’s life.”

Dixie’s medical costs are estimated to be about $4,636 and she will be in SPCA care for at least six weeks.

“We know that Dixie will make a fantastic family member for someone once recovered and feel honored to have been a part of her journey,” O’Flynn said.

“Despite what Dixie has been through with her injury, she continues to be her happy, affectionate, goofy self.”