Inflation rises to 1.9 per cent

The cost of living was up in March, but it could have been even higher.

Stats Canada says cheaper gas prices over the last 12 months kept rising food, rent and mortgage costs in check, putting inflation at 1.9 per cent. If it wasn’t for that the agency says inflation would have been as high as 2.2 per cent.

US lifts ban on Cuba lawsuits, Canada vows to defend interests

The federal government is vowing to protect Canadian business interests in Cuba after what it calls a “deeply disappointing” decision by the Trump administration.

The U.S. is not renewing a two-decade ban on pursuing lawsuits against foreign companies that operate on properties in Cuba that were seized from Americans after the revolution 60 years ago. It’s a decision that could cost Canadian companies billions.

Florida woman who caused school shutdown in Colorado found dead

A Florida woman who was “infatuated” with the Columbine massacre has been found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old had travelled to Colorado and bought a gun after making online threats that led to the closure of dozens of schools in the state as officials tracked her down. This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of two Columbine students opening fire at the high school, killing 13 people.

Scientists trigger activity in dead pig brains

Scientists have been able to stir activity in the brains of dead pigs, something that could help lead to breakthroughs in things like stroke therapy.

The pigs had been dead for hours according to the findings published today in the journal Nature. The work shows that brain cells may be more resilient than is known after they lose their blood and oxygen supplies.