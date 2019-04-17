100 Mile House RCMP have a suspect in custody after an attempted robbery took place at 7-11 early this morning.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen says at about 2:44 am, A woman was approached in her vehicle by two males with covered faces who demanded money. The main suspect implied he had a weapon but did not produce it.

When the woman refused and threatened to call police, the suspects fled on BMX bikes. RCMP were able to confirm the identity of the lead suspect shortly after from recent patrols and the security camera footage. The suspect was arrested at his residence at 9 this morning. He was found to have a knife in his possession.

100 Mile RCMP are continuing to work to identify the second suspect, and say there is no risk to the public. If you have any information on this incident please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment at 250-395-2456, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).