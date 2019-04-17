A multiple Canadian country music award winner is coming to the Let ‘R Buck Stage for one night only at this year’s 93rd Annual Williams Lake Stampede.

Association President Tim Rolph made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“Right after our first rodeo performance we’re going to have Canadian country music star Aaron Pritchett playing in our Let ‘R Buck saloon,” Rolph said.

“Aaron currently has a number one hit single Better When I Do, he’s been touring and has a current album that’s doing really well called Out on the Town.”

Tickets are available online.

Rolph said they will be opening with seven-time BC country female vocalist of the year Karen Lee Batten.

“It’s going to be a really fun way to kick off the Stampede this year and we’re hoping that everybody can come out and partake.”