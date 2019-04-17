The Provincial Government made a major funding announcement outside G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel this morning.

Premier John Horgan delivered the good news…

“I am absolutely delighted to announce that the improvements to the emergency room and the ICU are a go. They’ve been approved and construction will begin late in 2019.”

The total cost of the project is 27 million dollars and that tab will be shared between the Provincial Government through Northern Health and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

Horgan went on to say that the new ICU will provide healthcare workers with the space and the modern technology that they need to deliver quality care for North Cariboo residents.

Health Minister Adrian Dix was also on hand to facilitate the announcement.

He was joined by numerous politicians and healthcare workers.