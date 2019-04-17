The BC Wildfire Service is helping BC Parks conduct a 100-hectare ecosystem restoration burn in the South Cariboo.

“BC Parks is conducting this project as a part of ongoing grassland restoration efforts in the Churn Creek area, and it will enhance wildlife habitat and improve forage for mule deer and bighorn sheep,” said Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Jessica Mack.

Mack said the burn will be conducted in the Dry Farm area about 75 kilometers west of 100 Mile House between now (April 17) and May 17 depending on weather and site conditions.

When the fire is ignited, smoke may be visible from surrounding communities.