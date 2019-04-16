The second Williams lake Hobby Con is in the books.

The event brought 30 vendors plus entertainers and presentations to Columneetza Secondary School last Saturday.

Organizer Tim Hurley says numbers were a bit down from the first Hobby Con, which was held last December over two days, but attributes it to spring weather.

Hurley says the third Hobby Con will take place this December, and will again be a 2 day event.

Vendors wishing to get involved should contact Hurley through the school.