Williams Lake City Council met with Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty to discuss a number of items prior to Monday evening’s town hall meeting at TRU campus.

“We spent an hour with our MP,” said Acting Mayor Craig Smith.

“It’s not his first time he has come and talked to Council. He tries to make it as often as he can to get some of our concerns and see if we’re on the right track. He helps us as far as applying for federal grants, and he’s offered to make sure that he gets copies of the grants that we send in and he will get them to the appropriate minister’s office.”

Smith said topics discussed included crime reduction and crime statistics on how they are being ‘skewed’ as they’re being reported to Stats Canada and GPS monitoring on prolific offenders.

“It was a full hour that we managed to have his attention so we threw at him as much as we could. The caribou draft proposal came up and the fact the communities weren’t included in what would be considered stakeholders; it was basically just the feds, the province, and the first nations so he’s going to take that one back too,” Smith said.

“Other than that it was some really good discussion so it felt like we got a lot done.”

Corporate Engagement Officer Guillermo Angel said several different projects were also discussed, including the airport, water treatment, emergency planning, and evacuation routes.

“Further to the discussion of infrastructure was the conversation of the ancient slide around the Hodgson Road area and the effect it has had on the city’s infrastructure,” Angel said.

CAO Milo Macdonald commented that the City has been working diligently to monitor the area to ensure their infrastructure is not severely affected.

“We will keep partnering with property owners and the government as we continue to seek an overall solution,” he said.

Doherty will be in Quesnel tonight (Tuesday, April 16) at the CNC Campus from 7 until 8:30.