19-year old Kelly Dean Gerk is now charged with one count of Aggravated Assault.

He made his first court appearance in provincial court in Quesnel today.

Gerk’s next appearance will be by video on April 30th.

He was arrested after RCMP received a report of an injured man in the 500 block of Callanan Street early this past Friday morning at around 4 am

Police say the man’s injuries were severe, and he remains in hospital in serious condition.

No other details have been released.