Williams Lake parents are invited to attend an informative presentation this evening on keeping our children safe from gangs.

RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley says he was really excited when the BC Government announced last month that Williams Lake was chosen as one of the 12 communities, including Prince George, to host this event regarding gang reduction.

Here Pelley goes over some of the topics that will be covered.

“What is a youth gang? Understanding why youth are attracted to the gang lifestyle. What does gang membership entail? Warning signs to look for. What to do if you think your child is involved in gang-related activity and how to keep our children safe.”

Pelly is pleased that the Lake City was chosen and acknowledges some of the people who helped put it together.

“One of the key individuals is Silvia Seibert-Dubray and her team that worked extensively to make this happen along with our Safety Manager Dave Dickson and RCMP partaking in a role of it so it is very exciting.”

This free presentation for parents of School-aged children will be held this (Tuesday) evening starting at 6 at the Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus.