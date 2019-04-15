100 Mile RCMP are investigating reports of rural mailboxes in the South Cariboo being broken into.

Over the past week mailboxes in Deka Lake, Higgins Lake, Watch Lake, Judson Road, Aalton Road, and Barnett Road were among the seven locations that were broken into during low traffic times in the evening and overnight.

Police say thieves are possibly targeting Government-issued cheques and are recommending that people affected by these thefts monitor their credit and banking information and to report any suspicious banking activity to their financial institutions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.