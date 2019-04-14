Todd Doherty wants to hear what your concerns are.

The Cariboo-Prince George MP is hosting a series of town hall meetings across the region this week.

“I’m sure that there will be lots of questions about SNC Lavalin and the current scandal that’s going on, and people have concerns about the carbon tax that is being implemented as well,” Doherty says.

“I’m sure there will be questions about everything that is going on. The last town hall that we had lots of people had lots of questions. I’m looking forward to it.”

Doherty says he suspects there will also be concerns about the caribou plan as it was a packed house at an engagement session last week in Quesnel that he attended.

He says there has been zero consultation and calls the process unacceptable.

Doherty will be at the Williams Lake TRU Campus Monday, Apr. 15 and at Quesnel’s CNC Campus Tuesday, Apr. 16 from 7 pm until 8:30 pm.

(Editor’s Note: Listen to Doherty on the caribou engagement consultation meeting he attended in Quesnel on Thursday, Apr. 11 in the audio file below)