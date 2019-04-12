A great weekend again is being promised at the Williams Lake Stampede.

“I’m feeling good,” says President Tim Rolph.

“It’s always a little stressful and just everything coming together but it’s going to be a great weekend again as usual and we’re really looking forward to putting on a show for all the local people and those that come from further afield.”

One change this year Rolph says is that they won’t be having their professional rodeo but a ranch rodeo on the holiday Monday which will be a chance for people to come out and see the local working cowboys and cowgirls competing in some traditional events.

He says they are also partnering with the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin to do a ‘Cariboo Heritage Gathering’ that will feature local artisans, vendors, and music promoting the western lifestyle.

“First Nations will be involved,” Rolph adds.

“It’s going to be a kind of a unique day.”

The greatest show on dirt gets underway Thursday, June 27.

Rolph says although he cannot give any further updates at this time they are very close to booking a headline act for the Thursday night that is going to be a bigger name than they’ve had for quite a few years.

“It’s a great community event and we get community support from so many levels from the municipal government, local businesses, individuals,” Rolph says.

“Whether it’s volunteering time or sponsoring it’s really encouraging to see how the community comes behind this event. It’s all that support that really makes it a worthwhile weekend for us.”