The Cariboo Regional District will be welcoming four new fire chiefs to the District’s volunteer fire departments.

“I think it’s great. It’s always great to have new fire chiefs join the CRD fire departments and it is the membership of each individual department that elects a new chief,” CRD Chair Margo Wagner said.

“So they have full participation on this and the Board ratifies their decision.”

Wildwood VFD held an election for Chief and the remaining Chiefs were acclaimed.

“We have a lost a few really long term chiefs and ones that have dedicated a lot of years of service and we thank them greatly,” Wagner said.

“We know it’s very, very time consuming and it seems every year that there is more and more that they have to do administratively so we really appreciate it, and we would really like to thank some of the new chiefs for stepping up to the plate because it is a big time commitment and to thank the ones that have agreed to stay on for another term.”

The Regional District has also welcomed Kathy Ferguson as its Regional Fire Services Supervisor. Ferguson will be working closely with all the CRD’s fire and search and rescue departments to support their administrative, financial and training needs.

New Fire Chiefs include:

The appointed Chiefs three-year term began April 1, 2019 and ends March 31, 2022.