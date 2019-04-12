100 Mile House RCMP are thanking members of the public who alerted them of a Facebook post in which a man was referencing self-harm.

Police were notified from several concerned citizens Friday morning at 9:25 of the Facebook post on an open 100 Mile House community support page.

“This male was quickly located by the local members at his residence where it was determined there were no grounds to apprehend the male under the Mental Health Act of BC at this time,” S/Sgt. Sven Nielsen says.

“The male was left under his own recognizance as a result.”

Nielsen says if you know of an individual that is contemplating self-harm, please act to assist that person with obtaining support immediately by calling 911 or your local mental health unit.