Barkervilles Theatre royal is hitting the road around the province with their Phoenix tour.

The 10 stop tour by the Newman and Wright Theatre Company is promoting Barkerville and giving people a taste of what its like to visit the gold rush town.

One of the stops is 100 Mile House where the troupe will be performing as a fundraiser for the 100 Mile Performing Arts society. The troupe has been to 100 Mile before, after the 2017 wildfires, the group came to 100 Mile for a benefit Performance.

The Phoenix Tour brings “Mrs. McGinleys Gold Rush Variety Show ” to Williams Lake May 9th, 100 Mile House May 10th, and ends the tour in Ashcroft May 12. This is the full tour venue:

May 3rd – Wells – Sunset Theatre 7:30pm

May 5th – Prince George – Northern FanCom – performance – 1:30 pm

May 6th – Burns Lake – School show – – LDSS MPR – 7:30 pm

May 7th – Vanderhoof – school show NVSS – 7 pm

May 8th – Fraser Lake- 7 p.m.

May 9th – Williams Lake – NCLGA – 1 hour performance

May 10th – 100 Mile House – Martin Exeter Hall, 7 pm

May 11th – Valemount – Community Theatre – 7:30 show

May 12th – Ashcroft – Ashcroft Hub – 7 p.m.