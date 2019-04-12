Update 1pm: Access was blocked Friday morning at the Rudy Johnson Bridge west of Williams Lake after approximately 40 truckloads (400 cubic metres) of material fell from the hill above the Buckskin Road.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it was notified of the slide by its maintenance contractor, Emcon Services at approximately 8:20 am.

“A geotechnical engineer has assessed the area, and the road is now open to single-lane, alternating traffic after it was determined safe to do so,” a Ministry spokesperson told MyCaribooNow.

“The cause of the slide is unknown at this time, though this area has a history of small landslides on an annual basis during freshet.“

Geotechnical engineers are continuing to assess the area to determine the cause of the slide and make the determination for the repair.

Via @DriveBC, Buckskin Rd is now open to single lane alternating traffic at Rudy Johnson Bridge after mudslide. Video shows scope of the damage https://t.co/lqoK7bLHFR #WilliamsLake pic.twitter.com/Bxxw8bCaHQ — BC Transportation (@TranBC) April 12, 2019

Previous Story: Mudslide Blocks Access At Rudy Johnson Bridge

A detour is available through Meldrum Creek Road.

MyCaribooNow has put in a request to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for further comment.