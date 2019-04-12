Quesnel RCMP are investigating a serious assault this morning.

Police responded to the 500 Block of Callanan Street at approximately 4 am and upon arrival located a man suffering severe injuries.

“The scene has been secured,” Sgt. Chris Riddle said in a release.

“Police ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything around the time of the incident, or who may have video surveillance in the area, to call the Quesnel RCMP even if they think the information they have is insignificant.”

No further information will be released at this time.