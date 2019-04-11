The Mayor of Williams Lake is recovering after successful treatment in Kelowna for a heart attack.

Walt Cobb was self-admitted to Cariboo Memorial Hospital early Wednesday morning where he was transferred to Kelowna General Hospital and was diagnosed with a heart attack.

“He’s got a little bit of a recovery-four to six weeks is what the doctor told him,” said Councillor Craig Smith who will be serving as Acting Mayor for the remainder of the month.

“Of course anybody that knows the Mayor knows that he’s going to try to get back quicker than that but I think we’re going to make him take some time and heal up properly so he’s good to go because I know he wants to get at ‘er.”

The City in a media release asks that the Mayor’s privacy and that of his family is respected during this time and any questions, comments or support be directed to City Hall.