A Preliminary Inquiry for two people charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Quesnel got underway today in Provincial Court.

43-year old Dawn Gunanoot and 33-year old Nathan Doucette are charged with Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They were originally charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

The charges are in connection with the death of a female in October of 2017.

Quesnel RCMP say they responded to a report of an assault on a male and a female in the 800 block of Front Street on October 1st at around 4 a.m.

Police originally arrested the female victim for breaching a court imposed condition and took her into custody.

There she was examined by Emergency Health Services and was subsequently taken to hospital, where she was then transferred to a larger facility.

She was pronounced deceased the following morning.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The Preliminary Inquiry that got underway today is scheduled to continue tomorrow and for four days later this month as well.