High school students, teachers, and the public will get a unique opportunity to take part in a program hosted by the BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

Mini-Med School is coming to Williams Lake next month.

“It is a program to connect high school students to some of the researchers and clinicians at BC Children’s to learn about some of the emergent research progress that’s being made related to children’s health and it’s a great way for some hands-on experience to learn about science and research in pediatric health research,” said head of research Wyeth Wasserman.

Not only will it give high school students, teachers, and the public a chance to engage with world-class researchers and clinicians, another unique opportunity will be offered.

“They’ll be able to create their own DNA extraction kit,” Wasserman said.

“There’s going to be a practice surgery with a simulator so that they can try a few surgical activities, they’ll be learning a little bit about the genetics of taste and they’ll get to build their own microscope so it should be some fun work.”

Wasserman said some of the students that attended the BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute Mini-Med School over the past 16-years have gone to become cancer doctors and other specialists.

The BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute’s Mini-Med School will be in Williams Lake at the Ramada Hotel on Tuesday, May 7 and there is still some room available to register for this free event.