RCMP in Bella Coola continue to investigate the strange sinking of a motor vessel nearly four years ago.

Pacific Grizzly was moored in the Bella Coola Harbour sank on August 4, 2015.

“Mysteriously, the vessel sank causing major damages,”┬áCst. Casey Charles said in a Crime Stoppers release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bella Coola RCMP at 250-799-5363 or a Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.