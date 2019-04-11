The Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association is celebrating wellness today (April 11) with a free fair for the community.

“I participated in a wellness fair on the downtown eastside a few years ago, and our community is in need of some care right now and we just wrote a grant to see if we could be able to host something,” says family services worker Dawna Short.

“The CHAD (chemical addiction worker) program from NVIT (Nicola Valley Institute of Technology) which is I am a part of they’ve all put in a booth that has to do with mental wellness and self-care, and then I put the call out and people were just calling me to participate and to give back to the community.”

Taking place at the Elks Hall the fair features free haircuts, a clothing closet, naloxone training, service provider information booths, and more.

Free lunch will also be provided.

The event wraps up this afternoon at 3.

“As soon as I facebooked advertised yesterday, I had phone calls for about four hours straight with people wishing they could have come and set up a booth and participate and just get their information out there; what kind of services are available because not everybody knows,” Short says.

“We’ll definitely probably do it again.”