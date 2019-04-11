Caution tape was wrapped around a section of the Soda Creek/Frizzi Road Railway Crossing in Williams Lake after an alert resident notified the Williams Lake Public Works Department of damage to the area.

“Last night, early this morning something heavy got dragged across the tracks and ripped out the actual rail tracks as well as the timber surrounding the tracks,” says director of municipal services Gary Muraca.

“We can speculate that it was a flatbed truck or something hauling lumber, could have been some sort of equipment, but it has caused considerable damage and right now we don’t know who it was or what the equipment was.”

After having received the call from the resident, Muraca says the Department immediately notified CN.

“For now we’re just going to block off the area until CN can do some repair work as well as the City of Williams Lake,” he says.

“We still have to assess how much damage was done but right now it looks like it was considerable.”

Muraca advises motorists to avoid the area that is coned off as the track is protruding out and could cause damage to vehicles.