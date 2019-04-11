Williams Lake RCMP is investigating after a couple of Canada Post mailboxes were broken into at Frizzi Road and Soda Creek Road.

“The boxes appeared to be pried open, as well as others appeared to have been attempted to be pried open but unsuccessful,” says Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

Due to the amount of dust that was inside, Byron says police believe that the two mailboxes that were broken into are not currently assigned to anyone.

He says RCMP were called about the incident Wednesday morning at 10:40 and that the matter is still under investigation.