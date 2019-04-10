The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to identify the person in the above photograph according to a Crime Stoppers release.

An elderly female had her purse stolen from the Overlander Pub in Williams Lake on Sunday, March 24 at approximately 2:20 pm.

“Later on that day, the purse was turned in although a large sum of money was missing,” said Cst. Madeline Hjelden.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.