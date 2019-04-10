Williams Lake RCMP Seek Public’s Help After Large Sum of Money Missing from Elderly Woman’s Purse
The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to identify the person in the above photograph according to a Crime Stoppers release.
An elderly female had her purse stolen from the Overlander Pub in Williams Lake on Sunday, March 24 at approximately 2:20 pm.
“Later on that day, the purse was turned in although a large sum of money was missing,” said Cst. Madeline Hjelden.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.