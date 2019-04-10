The group’s annual gala, including a dinner and auction, will take place this Saturday night at the Seniors Centre.

President Mary Sjostrom says it was a record breaking year in terms of the amount of money they were able to give out…

“To twelve community groups we gave 80,400 so that’s the largest that we have granted, and a very diverse group. The largest one that we gave out was to the Pet Safe Coalition.”

Sjostrom says they plan to use the money for an office trailer to help out with emergencies such as fires and floods.

Here, she talks about some of the other groups that received a grant this year…

“The Quesnel Curling Club for example, they want to put in an elevator and they’re using other funding from the Rick Hansen Foundation, so they’re able to have the curling rink to be accessible, and even down to trails and the Special Olympics and the Rod and Gun Club, they needed some money for fencing, and the 4-H Club, and he Aquatic Club, so it’s a lot of these community groups that serve the whole region.”

The Quesnel Community Foundation’s endowment fund now sits at more than 2.9 million dollars.

It started 18 years ago with just 50 thousand dollars.