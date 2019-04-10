(files by Sawyer Bogdan-MyPGNow)

RCMP are in a standoff at the 2100 block of Tamarack St. related to last Friday’s shooting.

Prince George RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass said the emergency response team is on scene and “there are several police resources in that area as part of an ongoing investigation.”

RCMP are advising the public to avoid the area for the time being.

Last Friday (April 5) police received multiple calls of gunshots on the 2200 block of Quince at 4:15 PM.

One man was shot and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two men were later arrested, and two suspects are still at large.

Police said the attack was related to the drug trade and requesting that anyone with information come forward.