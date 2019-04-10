Light snow was delivered this morning (April 10) to some areas in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says being a warmer time of year not much was seen in the way of accumulations.

“It’s a tricky time of year because we are transitioning from winter into spring and then summer eventually, and so we can get large temperature swings,” he says.

“For example, we had this cold air that was brought down by this system and dipped the temperatures just low enough to get a little bit of snow going so it’s not entirely uncommon for this time of year.”

As we move into the weekend, Sekhon says we are looking to get back towards normal temperatures which are a high of 13°C and a low of -1°C.

“It’s going to be unsettled conditions for the next couple days here and then the start to the weekend looks drier, however, on Saturday night we could see some showers or maybe even a couple of flurries as well,” he says.

“It’s kind of that typical spring pattern where we get a low-pressure coming through with some precipitation and then we might get some breaks behind it and some sun and some cloud, and then the next system will come in.”

Up to yesterday, the monthly precipitation for Williams Lake was 10.6 mm. The normal is 22.2 mm.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reminds drivers that winter tire regulations have been extended to April 30, 2019, on many highways to account for early spring snowfall.