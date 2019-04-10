The 100 Mile House food bank has new equipment to help make their job a bit easier.

The food bank took delivery of a new forklift last week. Food bank President Bob Hicks says “We got a grant to purchase a forklift, and it could not be used for food or anything like that. It had to be used for food recovery programs and a forklift is one of the number one things in food recovery.”

Hicks says the food banks old forklift was donated several years ago, and will be passed on to another bc food bank who is in need of it.

The 100 Mile Food Bank has been operating for over 30 years, and is open every first and third Tuesday of the month. If you need assistance, call 250 395-3923.