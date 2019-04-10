A contract has been awarded to a registered professional forester to manage the Williams Lake FireSmart and Fuel Treatments project after Williams Lake City Council learned the City’s application to the 2019 Community Resilience Investment (CRI) program was approved for $100,000 in funding.

“Council has placed a significant priority in terms of working with our community in fire safing our community,” Councillor Scott Nelson said.

“We typically don’t go out and award a contract of this magnitude but because the fire season is already underway within the region Ken Day is an extraordinary well-respected individual, has extensive knowledge within our fire region, and we want to get on with this particular work.”

CAO Milo MacDonald said because there is a public communications component of the contract there will be a communications process involved in which areas have been selected.

“All the fuel treatment areas that have been selected are within the City limits,” he said.

Director of Development Services Leah Hartley said in a report to Council that the work must be completed within two years and involves a multifaceted approach including fuel treatment, public education, advocacy and liaison with other agencies.

“The work is a first step in implementation of the updated Williams Lake and Area Community Wildfire Protection Plan (2018),” Hartley said.

“Working with Fraser Basin Council in 2017 and 2018, Ken Day was a lead author of the updated Community Wildfire Protection Plan, its recommendations, and the sequence of actions.”