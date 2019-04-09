Williams Lake City Council has authorized the donation of garbage bags and gloves and the use of handheld garbage pickers for the First Annual City-Wide Garbage Pick-Up Day taking place next month.

“First of all I walk a lot with my dog and so I always notice where there is garbage,” says Monica Lamb-Yorski.

“And since I moved here I was thinking about a lady in Prince Rupert who was in her eighties and would organize garbage pickups and it was something I thought maybe someday I should do that and recently I thought yeah, I think it’s time.”

The garbage pick-up day will take place on Saturday, May 11 from 10 am until noon starting from and ending at the Williams Lake Public Works yard.

Lamb-Yorski adds on the Friday before she will challenge schools to do their own pick-up around the school with students.

“I think it’s just a great thing to instill in kids,” she says.

“The younger you get them to think about picking up garbage and maybe not throwing away garbage onto the ground that’s just a good habit to instill, and it’s pride and it’s mother’s day weekend. I thought it’s a present to Mother Earth for mother’s day weekend from the people that live in Williams Lake.”

Lamb-Yorski says that she will be putting up a facebook page for the event and encouraging people to send in photos of how they are cleaning up in their neighborhoods or whatever they decide to do.

“I’ve committed to the one day and hopefully it will happen again every year and if we get a group of people that love to do it then we could do more than one a year,” she says. “In Prince Rupert, they did four or five Sundays in the whole year with one a month.”

“I’m just hoping to inspire and encourage all of us.”