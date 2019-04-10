A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for a 100 Mile House man who is the accused in a stabbing.

29-year old Brandon Frank is due back in court in Williams Lake tomorrow. (April 11th)

Frank has pled not guilty to charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the library on Birch Avenue back on August 21st after receiving a report of a physical altercation between two men.

Police say one of the men was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries consistent with an edged weapon.

The injuries were described by RCMP as serious, but not life-threatening.