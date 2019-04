A Riske Creek cowboy was a winner on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit over the weekend.

Virgil Poffenroth earned a 2-3 split in the Tie-Down Roping in Medicine Hat.

A time of 8 and 3 paid just under 16-hundred 33 dollars.

That moves Poffenroth into the top 10 in the overall standings early in the season.

He finished up in 35th place last year.