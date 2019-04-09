-R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene of a shop fire earlier this morning (Tuesday, April 9) near Allen Road.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson says the department received the call in the area of Dog Creek Road at about 4:30.

“Upon arriving on scene chief three noticed that there was a shop fire approximately fifteen by fifteen fully involved,” he says.

“One of the structures was a complete loss and there is damage to a nearby shop.”

Peterson says 25 members responded with two tenders from Wildwood assisting.

The Department was on scene for approximately four hours.

The cause is unknown.

The owners of the property were inside their nearby residence at the time of the fire.