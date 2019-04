Avery Strang, a member of the Quesnel Technics Gymnastics Club, won a silver medal for her performance on the vault at the BC Provincial Gymnastics Championships in Langley.

Avery, competing in her first year as a Junior Olympic Level 1 athlete, was also 4th on the beam, 5th on the uneven bars and 5th overall.

Ava Petersen, also from Quesnel, was 6th overall.

Ava’s best individual performances were also 6th, for both the beam and the floor exercise.